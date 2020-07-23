Banking on cricket

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that will give the brand greater salience in the subcontinent, RBS India, the innovation and operations hub of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc, has announced its name change to NatWest Group.
All the sub brands, including Coutts, Lombard, NatWest Markets, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank, will retain their respective brands.
Outside of the UK, the Group’s second largest employee base is in India. Punit Sood, Head of India, NatWest Group, said: “The new brand embodies the organisation’s raison d’etre — to build a sustainable and resilient future for people.”
Most Indians are well versed in at least two languages but they are more comfortable accessing information in their local dialects. With more mobile and internet applications being launched in local languages, Recogn, the market research division of WATConsult, the hybrid digital agency from Dentsu Aegis Network, set out to study user preferences.
Its report, Digital, Diverse and Multilingual India, says a majority of Indians prefer watching content around food, entertainment and education in their local languages. Video content on technology, gadgets, fashion and sports are preferred to be consumed in English. Fifty-seven per cent of the audiences watch videos online several times a day. YouTube is the most used application for this, followed by Hotstar and JioTV.
Forty-three per cent of the housewives surveyed felt there are limited language options on shopping websites. Clearly, that’s an area that marketers need to address to boost sales.
