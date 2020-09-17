Bounce back menu

Catalyst

Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West and South has launched three new television commercials that highlight its new convenience channels; and in the US, it has created huge buzz with its celebrity-endorsed limited edition meal. The Travis Scott combo meal, which packs together the rapper’s favourite McDonald’s foods in a tray, has got people wanting to take a bite.

Meanwhile, in India, the chain’s new campaign created by DDB Mudra stresses how the joy of enjoying a McDonald’s meal remains the same despite the changed circumstances. It shows different situations — a kid enjoying a burger over a video conference with her grandparent; a man waking up his doctor wife with McCafe coffee; a young man gifting a burger to his society’s watchman — even as it shows the ease of take-aways and hygienic deliveries. As the tag line goes: ‘Everything has changed, somethings haven’t’.

