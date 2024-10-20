When I visited Spain last month, my wife and daughter had only one ask of me. “Bring back a Bialetti moka pot.” I searched for it in Madrid and finally found it at El Corte Ingles, the iconic Spanish department store located on the edge of the busy and picturesque public square Puerta del Sol.

In the store’s kitchenware section I found a wide range of Bialetti coffee makers. There was the original moka pot made of aluminium, but also coffee makers for use on induction cooktops. I could also see colourful moka pots designed by Bialetti in collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, and others that had transparent glass, rather than aluminium, for the upper chamber, so that you can see the fresh coffee bubbling up.

The sales assistant who took me around this area was emphatic in her support of Bialetti. “These moka pots will work beautifully for years and years,” she told me. When I asked about competing brands, she reiterated that Bialetti was the best and worth the price. Bialetti was priced at a significant premium to other brands. Yet it occupied the largest shelf space. As I bought two moka pots, the question that struck me was: What makes this brand so sought after?

The special pot

I dug a little and discovered that Alfonso Bialetti, the company founder, was born in 1919 in the small hamlet of Omegna in Italy. In 1933, he came up with the brilliant idea of the moka pot.

Ever since then, the company has stayed remarkably focused on the business of creating coffee makers. Over the years, it added to its range the moka induction pots and espresso machines. But throughout its history, it has stayed true to its core business, emphasising excellent quality and classic design over everything else. As a result, Bialetti is now seen as a category expert, and consumers are happy to pay a premium to buy into this expertise.

Lea shaving brushes

After having successfully bought the Bialetti moka pots, I quickly filed a report home and launched into my next search — a good shaving brush made of natural bristles. I love shaving the old-fashioned way, and have found that a brush that contains natural bristles made of boar hair or horse hair provides me a luxurious close shave. These bristles create rich lather with shaving cream, and they are also very durable.

I found the right brush fairly quickly, because this particular brand was displayed so prominently in the shaving section. The packaging said ‘Lea Natural Hair shave brush’, but what attracted my attention immediately was the year 1823 mentioned under the brand name. I thought to myself that a brand that has been around for 200 years is likely to offer very good products. Otherwise, it could not have survived so long.

Reading up on the brand, I found that Lea is one of Spain’s oldest companies and has been making shaving creams, soaps, and brushes for over a century now. While Lea has constantly brought new technology to the shaving party, it has also stayed true to its heritage, retaining its classic shaving products in its portfolio. Most importantly, it has focused on making products of the highest quality. Just like Bialetti moka pots, Lea shaving brushes are also priced at a premium.

What can we learn?

Both these European brands — Bialetti and Lea — can teach marketers a few simple but powerful lessons.

First, developing deep category expertise helps build sustained success for a brand. When a brand is perceived as an expert in its category, discerning consumers naturally begin respecting it and seeking its products.

Second, brands can gain significantly from staying true to their heritage, even as they launch contemporary ranges of products.

Third, a combination of heritage, expertise and high quality is unbeatable — and consumers will happily pay a premium.

I am now back home from Spain, feeling happy and reassured that I will be drinking very good coffee every day and following this through with luxurious shaves as well. What more can a man ask for?

(Harish Bhat is an avid marketer and bestselling author. He was previously the Brand Custodian at Tata Sons)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit