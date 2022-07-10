Brands and media plans

A report by Nielsen — its first ever ROI report — says 50 per cent of marketers are not spending enough in a channel to get maximum ROI. The report identifies gaps in budgets, channels and media strategies. While a poor ROI might cause brands to reduce spending, Nielsen found spend often needs to be higher to drive returns. Campaigns with strong on-target reach deliver better sales outcomes. However, over one-third of ad spend is off target. “Brands can’t afford to waste ads on the wrong audiences. By investing wisely and striking a balance between upper-funnel and lower-funnel initiatives, brands can reach the right audiences and maximise ROI,” it says.

