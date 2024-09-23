Brand and design evangelist Lulu Raghavan has just released her book Go Further, Faster, which is about professional growth and the importance of personal branding. The articulate and charming Raghavan who lives by the philosophy of “play every day” — fully immersing and enjoying every activity she engages in — has recently been elevated as the President of Asia Pacific (APAC) at Landor, a global brand and design consultancy, whose India office she set up in 2007. Excerpts from a conversation.

Q First up, congrats on the promotion. What does the new role entail? Will you continue to be based in Mumbai or move? How important is the APAC region for Landor?

Thank you so much. I’m very excited to be leading Landor’s growth in APAC along with our market leaders in the five key markets we operate in: India, Greater China, Japan, Southeast Asia and Australia. In my role as President, I am responsible for execution of the global strategy across the region and working in partnership with key functional leaders for driving new business, organic client growth, strategic and creative excellence and technology/innovation growth.

And no, I am not moving anywhere. Everyone asks me are you moving to Singapore – and I reply, the world is changing. Who says you cannot lead from India? Mumbai is the new HQ.

APAC represents an important part of Landor’s future growth. Our region is incredibly diverse, a hotbed of innovation and home to some of the world’s most dynamic brands. Our focus is to help companies harness the power of brand and design to unlock their full potential to drive business growth.

Q You have been with Landor for nearly 24 years. Do share the big highlights. Especially some of the impactful work for a brand that you cherish.

In 2007, my husband and I were moving back to India. At that point, we didn’t have Landor in India. Our CEO saw great potential in India, and since I had spent seven years working for the company in San Francisco, London, etc., they gave me a carte blanche to set up an office here. It was like an entrepreneurial journey with the backing of Landor and WPP. I was representing Landor for the Taj Group, HCC and Lavasa. Then slowly on the back of those client relationships, I built the business. Café Coffee Day was an early new client, as were the Mahindras, and the Delhi airport. That was phase one with just five to 10 people.

The second phase was quite interesting. We grew the team to 15 people, started doing much broader based projects including for consumer brands. Then came the next phase when we integrated with Fitch, a retail design agency – we became Landor & Fitch. I was honoured to be MD of the combined operations. Later there was a global rebranding to just Landor and simplifying the business. Now we have three broad areas, consulting, experience and design. It enabled us to establish strong relationships with conglomerates. We have worked with CPG companies like Nestle and P&G for whom design is a differentiator. Then there is a long tail in many industries where we create a new brand or refresh a brand. We have 200 plus people now. We also set up a design studio to service our own network.

Picking one project that stands out is extremely difficult but if I had to then it’s definitely Landor’s involvement in the brand architecture strategy and rollout for Indian Hotels (the Taj Group). This involved the creation of three new brands (Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger) to ensure the Taj brand remained rooted in luxury and was not stretched across multiple segments. The company has undergone several changes in the brand architecture strategy since then but the fundamental principles that were set in place with our recommendations remain. The impact of the brand strategy on the business has been tremendous and that is very rewarding to see.

Q As a brand specialist, what are your thoughts on brand building in today’s era of Shark Tank and IPL. Has it got easier for a digital startup to become a beloved brand in next to no time? Look at Zepto. Or CRED.

The landscape has definitely changed dramatically. Digital platforms offer incredible speed and reach, enabling startups to connect with consumers faster than ever. Zepto and CRED are great examples of brands that leveraged this effectively. However, while building awareness might be faster, building true brand love still requires the fundamentals: a great product or service that solves a real need, authentic storytelling, and a consistent customer experience. To position a brand for enduring competitive advantage, you have to have relevant differentiation and build meaningful emotional connections with consumers.

Q Are Sanskrit words suddenly being used more by brand builders? We are seeing more brand names derived from Sanskrit, including work from your agency…

There’s definitely a trend towards using Sanskrit in branding, particularly in India. It evokes a sense of heritage, authenticity, and often a deeper meaning. Such names may also have higher probability of trademark clearance. English is being used by all countries whereas Sanskrit is quite unique and such a rich language. It’s crucial to use Sanskrit words thoughtfully, ensuring they align with the brand’s values and resonate with the target audience. A great example is Vistara. On a side note, I’m truly sad the brand is being retired. It was one of the finest brands that have been created in India.

Another example of the use of Sanskrit was when we rebranded CLP India to Apraava Energy. They were moving from just coal to many other renewable sources. So we developed the name Apraava from Agni (fire), Prithvi (earth), Vayu (wind) and Ambu (water).

Q Coming to your book, you really evangelise the need for everyone to build their personal brands. Elsewhere, in the book though you talk about ‘Humbition’. The need to stay grounded and humble even as you nurture your ambitions. Aren’t the two thoughts contrary?

Actually it’s not about choosing one over the other, but rather striking a balance. ‘Humbition’ is about pursuing your goals with passion and drive, while remaining grounded, approachable, and open to learning. Building a strong personal brand doesn’t mean being self-aggrandizing, but rather showcasing your authentic self, your expertise, and your values. I believe that ultimately, people connect with genuineness and humility, regardless of your achievements.