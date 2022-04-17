Celebrating cinema’s tramp

The DDB Mudra Group and Charlie Chaplin Museum Foundation have created a book dedicated to the life and philosophy of Charlie Chaplin. On April 16, on the occasion of the legendary entertainer’s 133 rd birth anniversary, the book was officially launched at the Chaplin’s World Museum in Switzerland.

Titled ‘A Silent Frown’, the book has been developed as a piece of art. Each page depicts Chaplin’s life in illustrations on a transparent section. When stacked by closing the book, the illustrations come together to form the visage of the great entertainer.

According to Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, “The book we have created does not just depict his life; it captures the hope he shared with millions through his work.” Chaplin was remembered most for smiling through his melancholy.