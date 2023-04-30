With less than a month to go for Goa fest 2023, the Advertising Club which hosts the ABBY Awards during the event, has announced a new award category — ‘Young Maverick ABBY Award.’ Open to advertising professionals — individuals or teams, under the age of 30, entries for the new category will be judged on creativity, originality and impact for work created between March 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 under the verticals of art, design, digital, film and craft. As Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India and Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council said, “It is important that we turn the spotlight on emerging creative talent.” The winner will be announced during The ABBY Awards 2023, scheduled to be held at Goa fest 2023 between May 24-26 .

Social currency

It’s time to cash in on your social media following. Social currency payment card, WYLD has just been launched in Mumbai. Powered by Visa, the platform will allow social media users (with as little as 1K followers) to leverage their Instagram following to earn cash-backs on everyday spends. The platform is currently invite-only and open to the first 5,000 users on their wait list of 10,000 potential customers. Conceived in 2021, WYLD is a Fintech and Martech mobile app and payment card, riding on the idea that nano and micro social media users are the true disruptors of this market. The app lets anyone with over 1,000 followers on Instagram and a ‘WYLD score’ of over 100, to apply for the WYLD payment card. The WYLD Score is determined through an algorithm which analyses a user’s social media usage – their followers, reach, frequency of posts and stories, and the engagement on these posts by their followers.

Users have to make purchases using the WYLD card, post about their purchase on Instagram and can earn cash-backs, ranging from 30 -100 per cent of their transaction value, back into their card wallet.