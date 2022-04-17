Change at Ogilvy India

Kunal Jeswani — who has been heading Ogilvy India for the last seven years — is headed to Singapore as Group Chief Executive, Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia. From June 1, VR Rajesh, who was heading Ogilvy Mumbai and Kolkata, takes charge as Group President, Ogilvy India.

As Group President, he will be responsible for the acceleration of all of the agency’s core capabilities in India — advertising, brand and content; experience; health; PR and influence and Ogilvy consulting.