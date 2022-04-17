Change at Ogilvy India

Kunal Jeswani — who has been heading Ogilvy India for the last seven years — is headed to Singapore as Group Chief Executive, Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia. From June 1, VR Rajesh, who was heading Ogilvy Mumbai and Kolkata, takes charge as Group President, Ogilvy India.
As Group President, he will be responsible for the acceleration of all of the agency’s core capabilities in India — advertising, brand and content; experience; health; PR and influence and Ogilvy consulting.
Published on
April 17, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.