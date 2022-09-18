Chennai’s sporty outlook woos brands

Think Chennai, sports and brands, and chances are you will at once think of Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni and India Cements. But the city is quite the all-rounder when it comes to its sporting associations with far more than cricket in its calendar.

Since August, Chennai has had a packed sporting schedule, with the 44th Chess Olympiad quickly followed by the National Surfing Championship at Kovalam. Soon the city hosted the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival.

Now tennis fans have been enthralled by the WTA Chennai Open at the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam. Concurrently, at the Madras International Circuit, cyclists from the State are zooming over the asphalt for the Tamilnadu Cycling League (TCL).

A view of center court at SDAT Tennis Stadium during the WTA Chennai Open 2022 starting from September 12, 2022 in Nungambakkam in Chennai on September 10, 2022. Photo Srinivasan KV/ THE HINDU

Corporates have always had sporting associations such as MRF’s with motorsports and its Pace Foundation and the erstwhile Britannia (BAT) academy for tennis. They are now setting up new rich associations.

Take the TT Group which is now promoting surfing in a big way. As an ardent surfer and water games enthusiast, Arun Vasu, Managing Director of TT Group, who is also the President of the Surfing Federation of India, says he always had the intention to give something in return to the surfing community.

Therefore, it made sense for TT Group to get involved in such a project as he saw potential in these shores of opportunity.

The spark that drives

Speaking about the intention with which TT Group brought surfing games to Kovalam, Vasu says, “It was not just about promoting surfing but also creating jobs and opportunities. TT Group first focused on holding surfing games. Soon, we conducted it along the 'Covelong Classic’, a festival that has food and music organised by the local fisherfolk community. It eventually became a unique product for our group and it grew bigger than expected.”

The Covelong Classic attracts thousands of visitors each year

Vasu believes that sometimes for a brand, it's not just about getting its name out but “it’s also about changing lives”.

"We were creating a kind of revolution in India when we started surfing,” he says. “Initially, we struggled to get other companies for sponsorships. But now in the last two years, companies are seeing value in smaller sports beyond cricket,” Vasu adds on a hopeful note that TT Group will one day host the World Surfing League.

Always had the intention to give something in return to the surfing community, says Arun Vasu, Managing Director of TT Group

Small is the new big

If you believe India is a nation of cricket, perhaps it's time to rethink. M Sudhakar, the founder of TCL and Anna Nagar Cycles, is convinced that other sports are slowly getting the limelight they deserve.

Thanks to being an active cyclist himself, Sudhakar is in touch with many cycling groups and wanted to bring them together under one umbrella. He thus created a plan to start TCL by taking inspiration from the Tour De France.

Eight teams representing eight districts of Tamil Nadu are participating in TCL

Sudhakar explains, “I pitched my idea to other businesses. Nippon Paints and RP7 lubricant were the first to join. Reliance’s Ralleyz cycle, too, partnered with us. Eventually, we got approval from the Cycling Federation of India, the national governing body of cycle racing and even officials from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu are involved.”

Tamil Nadu Cycling League

Cyclists across the State took part in TCL at the Madras International Circuit

TCL held a selection round across different cities in the State such as Madurai and Coimbatore. Interestingly, the organisers live telecasted the sport on social media.

“Small-scale sporting events can bring attention to unknown players,” Sudhakar says, “During one of our cycling rounds, a young teenager from Pudukkottai on a simple cycle nearly defeated a foreign competitor riding a high-end cycle worth ₹5 lakh. We were all impressed. Imagine how well he could do with great sponsorships.”

Cashing it right

When brands get involved in sports just for the sake of getting some positive coverage in the media, then the purpose is lost, says Ajith Haridas, Chief Mentor of Hatsun Badminton Centre, a coaching centre in Thiruthangal in southern TN. “You need to make sure that your money is well spent for the right resource. This was the sole reason for Hatsun Agro to open this centre; to produce top players and participate in international tournaments.”

Hatsun Badminton Centre at Thiruthangal, near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, has eight courts besides other training facilities

Sudhakar opines that brands have started involving themselves more in sports as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. “They want to get associated with something positive. Obviously, if you focus on health, then it is exciting,” he adds. Apart from brands that can bring a change in the sporting community, Sudhakar says parents and schools should help youngsters to grow.

A cycle of growth

A test competition to assess the preparedness ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad was held in Mamallapuram, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

One major advantage when hosting a sporting event is that several businesses get benefitted. During the Chess Olympiad, hotels and resorts in the city witnessed a surge in room bookings. Likewise, during the surfing games that saw as many as 20,000 people in attendance, local restaurants set up stalls over the weekend, thereby offering an additional source of income for the fisherfolk community.

“In the end, it is about bringing a sense of accountability in sports,” Haridas says. “Companies and brands follow a proper work culture and policy. If you don’t show results, then you will be held accountable. Therefore, when brands partner with the government, who owns the sporting infrastructure, then we can show them how well it could be managed and what needs to be done to produce world-class sportspersons.”