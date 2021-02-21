The intimacy of audio

Marketing

February 21, 2021

Clubhouse — the audio app that is all the rage and has already exceeded 8 million downloads — is now going to get competition from Twitter Spaces, a new offering from the microblogging platform. Though it is just being rolled out, Twitter Spaces has managed to whip up excitement, as analysts believe there is much more going for it. Like in Clubhouse, there will be ‘Rooms’ in which discussions are held. But somebody in a Spaces room can drop tweets into followers’ timelines as well, and re-engage them. Let’s see where these exciting voice apps take us — whether they will be the next big thing or a Tower of Babel.

