“Where else can you be 50-year old, wear Mouse ears or dress as your favourite Disney character and be free to be a child again, without being judged!” exclaims Corey Wylde, looking at-home, dressed as Donald Duck, at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California. Her 22-year old daughter looked pretty as a picture dressed as Belle, the Disney princess.

The Florida resident and her family were attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for the fourth time. “We visit the Disney theme parks every other month. It’s our ‘Happy Place’. So coming to D23 is a non-brainer,” she says.

Wylde is part of a global community of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvels fans attending the glittering three day-event.

The biennial expo, which is full of razzmatazz, attracts Disney loyalists from far and near as the company brings all its properties — from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Disney Parks to National Geographic — under one big roof. Fans and journalists get to hear big reveals, soak in immersive experiences, consumer products, presentations and panel discussions. The name “D23” pays homage to the journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the official club for fans and this event has been organised since 2009.

Incoming!

At the 2024 edition of D23, key announcements included news about over 25 new movie and series titles besides expansion plans for Disney experiences including theme parks and cruises among others. From Moana 2 and Frozen-3 to Toy Story-5 to Avatar: Fire & Ash, the new titles included future projects across Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Searchlight Pictures and 20th Century Studios.

Among the announcements that created a big buzz among fans was when Disney unveiled the trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King, a 3D CGI film and Pixar’s flash about Incredibles 3, the next instalment in the beloved animated superhero franchise. The entertainment major also marked the announcement of the release of Frozen 3 in 2027, with the launch of the concept art, peeking fan’s interest.

The fan event was held close on the heels of the entertainment major delivering two blockbusters in the first half of the year with Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. It was also a full display of the strength of its brands, which resonates with consumers across age-groups and interests.

Bob Iger, CEO, the Walt Disney Company, who came to the D23 for the first time in five years, stressed during his address that the company’s focus has been to tell stories in the “the most modern, relevant, compelling ways” that appeal to both “young and the young at heart”.

“Our deep bond with fans, forged over a century of storytelling, is stronger today than ever before, driven by the unmatched strength of our creative studios, the wide appeal of our brands and franchises, and innovative ways that we bring our stories to life in our theme parks and experiences,” he said.

He added, “The world needs to be entertained, maybe even more so now than ever before, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

What makes a hit

At the Studio Creative panel, the top honchos of various studios including the likes of Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment; Pete Doctor, Chief Creative Officer, Pixar; Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios; and Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm were present. Bergman talked about how every Monday morning, the team gets together to talk and discuss how the box office is performing and how the titles are doing.

Asked how early on it becomes clear that a movie or a series is a hit, Bergman said, “We obviously try to put together a great script and great director and great talent, but it’s very hard. Sometimes I know right away when we have it, not to say that it’s perfect, but needs some tweaking and other times I know it’s in there and we’re going to get there. And this team never gives up. They work to the very end. And sometimes, we’d make it the best we can and we can’t quite get there, but that’s part of the business.”

Fans of all ages express their creativity through costumes celebrating their favorite characters and films at the D23 | Photo Credit: The Walt Disney Company

Besides the big reveals, announcements and insightful discussions, fans had an array of immersive experiences to engage with at the event at various booths. For instance, fans could recreate the famous Homer Simpson disappearing backward into the hedge gif or talk to Rocket Racoon live through TVA time door at the Marvel booth, experience Pandora and the Bear restaurant inspired by FX’s The Bear.

There is quite nothing like showbiz and The Walt Disney Company which turned 100 last October shows that a century later the magic and its fan following is just as strong.

(The writer was in Anaheim at the invitation of Disney Studios)