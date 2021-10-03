Marketing

Nuggets

Dentsu ups its game

September 3 | Updated on October 03, 2021

Announces launch of Dentsu gaming

Dentsu has announced the launch of Dentsu gaming – an integrated solution for brands seeking to connect with and navigate the gaming ecosystem. Explains Keiichi Yoshizaki, Executive Officer, Dentsu Inc; “Our philosophy is that gaming is more than just advertising – it is about creating, amplifying and adding momentum to culture and the industry at large.”

Through its network of agencies and teams worldwide, Dentsu will provide bespoke game/IP development, in-game advertising, commerce, consumer promotions, native game integrations, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), talent activation, and e-sports.

Published on October 03, 2021

gaming and lottery
