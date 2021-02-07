Marketing

Digital in 2021: Three Vs to fuel growth

| Updated on February 07, 2021 Published on February 07, 2021

Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021. The three Vs — voice, video, vernacular — will fuel growth, it says in its recently released Dentsu Digital Report 2021. In 2020, digital advertising clocked ₹15,782 crore in a total advertising pie of ₹56,940 crore. In 2021, digital will grow to ₹18,938 crore in a total pie of ₹62,577 crore, it estimates.

