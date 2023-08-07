Rediffusion has announced the appointment of Dipty Gurjar as Vice President and Client Servicing Head of Bombay 2. Dipty comes with a rich 15-plus years of experience across India and Australia; having worked on a mixed basket of brand categories and run creative campaigns for brands like HDFC Mutual Fund, Matter Motor Works, Irasva Jewelry, NCPA, Viacom18, Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nexa, Mahindra Finance, HPCL, Cisco, etc, Gloria Jeans coffee etc. Prior to Rediffusion, Dipty worked with agencies like The Womb, Leo Burnett, Havas Media (Earlier known as Euro RSCG). In India and agencies like Chameleon and Impact in Australia. She has also successfully run her own small boutique ad agency for about 10 years.

Another new face at the agency is Priyanka Magan, who has joined Next by Rediffusion as Vice President, Client Servicing and will be based in Delhi. In her last stint, Priyanka was Head, Client Services at Dentsu Creative, Mumbai, where she worked across varied categories: auto/jewellery retail/fintech/real estate on brands like: Royal Enfield, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Uniqlo, Jet Airways, DFM Foods, DCB bank Ashiana Housing and ICICI Securities.