Good shot, FB

Facebook’s new ad — timed around Eid — ticks all the boxes. The highly emotive story of young Rizwan, who has taken time off from work to get people to overcome vaccine hesitancy and drive them to take the jab, gets three messages across — that of secular India, the need for vaccinations, as well as Facebook’s USP of the power of connections. The feel-good film, created by Taproot Dentsu, is part of a series of campaigns that Facebook launched earlier this year.

Take a breather

“Be the Boss you have always wanted your boss to be”; “Meetings can be postponed, not your employee’s vaccination”; “Empathy. The biggest perk you can give your employees this FY” . These screaming posters have been created by the India chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), appealing to all segments of the industry to deal with one another with a degree of sensitivity, understanding, empathy and kindness. The campaign, which has the tagline “the world needs a breather”, was created for the advertising industry body by Madison BMB.

A lonely billboard — or, is it?

DDB Worldwide has unveiled an evolved brand positioning in a most unexpected place — a sheep farm in Garston, New Zealand. The town has a population of 100 humans and 40,000 sheep.

Carrying the address www.unexpectedworks.com, the billboard redirects to DDB’s homepage featuring the refreshed visual identity. The agency says the idea of placing the billboard in Garston was to recognise that creativity is at its most powerful when it is unexpected.

“All of us are emerging from this pandemic fundamentally changed,” DDB Worldwide CEO Marty O’Halloran said. “We took this opportunity to evolve the DDB Network and refine what makes us special, relevant and successful in this new world. Unexpected Works is our commitment to doing the best work of our lives.”

The proposition of “Unexpected Works” was revealed at DDB’s first-ever all-staff conference, which was held virtually, with 10,000 staff from around the world attending.