This is the season for shipping gifts. FedEx Express has announced a festival offer, giving customers a 40 per cent discount on freight charges for gift shipments weighing from 1kg to 5kg. The offer is valid from October 10, 2022 to January 15, 2023. The festival offer can be availed by visiting any of the FedEx retail outlets across India. Alternatively, customers can also schedule a pick up through customer service. “With the FedEx festive offer, we aim to bring our Indian consumers closer to their loved ones at a cost-effective rate, no matter where they are in the world,” says Suvendu Choudhury, Managing Director, International Operations, FedEx Express.

