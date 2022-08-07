Finding roots via food

There is growing pride in culinary identity with food and local cuisines holding a special place in Independent India’s journey over 75 years, finds the Godrej Food Trends Report 2022. Based on opinions of over 200+ thought leaders including chefs, food bloggers, health professionals, mixologists, nutritionists, restaurateurs, food producers, and more, the key trends it forecasts are:

Sway to regional cuisines - 56.3 per cent food experts believe the new-found pride in culinary identity and need for novelty will drive Indian diners to seek regional cuisine-based concepts.

Rediscovering culture - 55.6 per cent of respondents felt there was growing interest in exploring culinary identity by rediscovering one’s roots through food.

Dining out – 50 per cent of the panel picked Mountain Cuisines of India, and 48.4 per cent voted for a deeper exploration of North East cuisines

Nostalgia on the plate- 43.1 per cent of the panel feel people will be drawn towards nostalgia foods/dishes, reinvented by chefs

Mithai magic: 42.6 per cent of the panel sees a growing sense of pride in home-made traditional, regional Indian sweets and mithais. Sweets will continue to hold pride of place on home menus but with an approach of controlled indulgence and moderation

Supporting farmers: An overwhelming 70.8 per cent of the respondents felt consumers would be mindful of the impact of their choices on the environment, and would make conscious choices to support buying from local farmers and food producers.