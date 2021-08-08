Marketing

Fleeting fleets

It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories and Snapchat’s ephemeral format. A year after rolling it out, Twitter has pulled the plug on Fleets, citing lack of traction. “Big bets are risky and speculative, so by definition a number of them won’t work, said Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product in a tweet. “If we are not having to wind down features every once in a while, then it would be a sign that we are not taking big enough swings."

