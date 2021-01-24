Savings in the bag

The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery business. The latest pan India campaign focuses on the enormous savings you get from shopping on Flipkart Grocery. It shows the kids (playing a married couple) sitting in front of a life-size grocery bag while it gorges with the bag gorging on their savings. The campaign has been curated after extensive research to understand consumers’ purchase decisions and pain points, says the company. Well, the value proposition always works!