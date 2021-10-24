Future of HR

How are the world’s best HR organisations driving value in the face of double disruption?

KPMG sought out “pathfinding” organisations and interviewed 18 leaders. Some findings from its research:

∙ The ‘S’ in ESG is critical — This means tackling evolving challenges around inclusion, diversity and equity (IDE) in the workforce, and understanding what this means for employee experience, culture, and the talent pool of the future.

∙ The ‘total workforce’ approach — Challenging existing approaches to talent management and embracing a new ’total workforce’ philosophy that fills talent gaps, going beyond the high-performers, and focussing on everyone.

∙ Reimagining HR for the new world of work — Experimenting with new ways of working and emerging technologies to help employees adapt to a disrupted reality.

∙ The answer lies in Data — Questioning HR’s own strengths and opportunities and using data and analytics to explore how the function can work better with other business functions to shape the workforce of the future