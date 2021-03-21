Gaming vs lockdown

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Forty-five per cent of India’s mobile users got hooked to gaming during the pandemic, says a new report by InMobi. The report, titled “Everyone’s Gaming Among Us — Mobile Gaming through the Pandemic and Beyond”, finds that women constitute 43 per cent of the mobile gaming audience in India, of whom 12 per cent is in the age group of 25-44 and 28 per cent over 45 years.
Typically, Indians play mobile games in multiple short spurts during the day. More than half of the survey respondents said they download a new game every week. Also, Indians interact 2.6x times more with the video ads shown in gaming apps than in other apps.
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Eighty per cent of marketers decreased their influencer marketing budget during lockdown, says a survey by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...