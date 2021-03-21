Gaming vs lockdown

Marketing

Forty-five per cent of India’s mobile users got hooked to gaming during the pandemic, says a new report by InMobi. The report, titled “Everyone’s Gaming Among Us — Mobile Gaming through the Pandemic and Beyond”, finds that women constitute 43 per cent of the mobile gaming audience in India, of whom 12 per cent is in the age group of 25-44 and 28 per cent over 45 years.

Typically, Indians play mobile games in multiple short spurts during the day. More than half of the survey respondents said they download a new game every week. Also, Indians interact 2.6x times more with the video ads shown in gaming apps than in other apps.

