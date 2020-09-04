Getting India together

Catalyst

Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream 11 IPL 2020, and it is a soft, gently-pitched campaign in keeping with the times. With the pandemic as the backdrop, the ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’ campaign captures a feeling of community spirit as it spotlights stories of hope and support.

It showcases neighbours helping one another, sharing prospective job opportunities with those who have been laid off and a community welcoming a doctor with flowers as he returns from work. Without focussing too much on cricket, it brings out the core values of togetherness that is generated while watching the game.

The campaign will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi. The 13th edition of the IPL will begin on September 19 and the timings will be different this time, with afternoon matches at 3.30 pm and evening matches at 7.30 pm.

