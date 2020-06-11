On the Creative Trail

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro: All things clean and beautiful
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
Seen Kotak Mahindra’s new musical ad campaign featuring Saavdhan Sing and Vishram Sing, two animated characters who flit through situations asking us to pause and slow down?
Conceptualised by Cartwheel Creative Consultancy, the ad stands out from the clutter of Covid-19 communications not just for its catchy song but for its animated approach. It’s a refreshing change from the plethora of home-shot lockdown videos that brands have been putting out.
“We were relatively late to the Lockdown Video Party. The inspirational/ motivational anthem sung by a galaxy of stars from their respective homes was already becoming a template. The other template was the montage of lockdown images. We chose animation, firstly to break clutter, and secondly to give us the freedom to portray whatever we wanted without being constrained by lockdown restrictions that were in place for live action shooting,” says D Ramakrishnan (popularly known as Ramki), founder CEO of Cartwheel. “But mostly the idea was to zag when others were zigging!” he says.
Fahad of Plankton Collective was the animator behind the ad while the character names were given by Ramki.
Could animation, a relatively less used format by ad storytellers in India, see a surge, given the limitations on film shooting imposed by Covid-19?
“It is a brilliant WFH (work from home) option. It’s a format that, in the right hands, allows limitless creativity,” says Ramki.
Agrees Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos Maya, a leading animation studio, “The creative freedom animation offers to brands is unparalleled. It provides them with wings of imagination.”
Mehta cites the examples of campaigns like Amaron Batteries (hare and the tortoise), Kellogg’s Chocos Fills and ITC’s Sunfeast.
Typically, kid brands have used the animation format, points out Ramki. Also, it was a favourite format in the old days for government public service campaigns where a difficult idea for change had to be depicted and animation worked best. K V Sridhar, former National Creative Director at Leo Burnett India and the author of 30 Second Thrillers, a book on the story behind the making of commercials, praises the the Ek Titli, Anek Titliyan ad (unity in diversity) and also cleverly animated family planning ads.
Sridhar feels that Vicks’ khich khich ad became a hit pan India because of the visual animated depiction of khich khich.
Although some brands that have used animation in the past — Strepsils Lion ad, Asian Paints Gattu ads and the utterly butterly Amul girl — have enjoyed very high recall, not too many have experimented with it. Interestingly, the Vodafone Zoo zoo ads made by Ogilvy that many think are animated are not — human beings were made to wear bodysuits and the sequences were filmed by Nirvana Films.
Sridhar feels even Asian Paints did not exploit the potential of Gattu well and he says characters like the painter boy and Air India’s Maharaja have not contemporised well, unlike the timeless Amul girl.
“There's no doubt that we have barely scratched the surface (on animation),” admits Ramki.
So, what has inhibited the wider adoption of animation in ads in India? Globally, Google, Apple, Airbnb have all recently employed animation with brilliant results, garnering millions of views.
“I have been involved with a few animation-based ads and they are not as easy to do,” says ad veteran and brand consultant Ambi Parameswaran. “In the good old days we used to do traditional ‘cell animation’ and Rammohan was the guru of animation. Then came computer-based animation and 3D animation. These are complicated and take a lot of rendering time,” he says.
Agrees Sridhar. At one time, animation was the toughest thing to do. It involved thousands of manual sketches, and you had to lock the frames and do layer by layer.
Adds Mehta, “Typically, a 30-second ad would take anywhere between 7 and 10 days to produce once the storyboard has been finalised. The post production (music, voice-over and editing) would take another 5-7 days. The more the number of characters portrayed in the ad, the more elaborate the backgrounds and frames of the ad, the more will be the manpower and systems deployed for it.”
Sridhar describes how animation really evolved during the Rammohan era. Today, E Suresh of Studio Eeksaurus is the leading animator (he created the Amaron Battery ads). “But advertising has never fed animation here in India. It’s children’s films and television series that have,” he says. Globally, he describes how Leo Burnett had created several animated mascots for food brands — the Pillsbury Doughboy, Tony the Tiger for Kellogg’s Frosted flakes, and the Jolly Green giant for Unilever’s frozen peas.
For animation to work, it also requires a lot of hard effort conceiving memorable characters, sketching them out, getting them to resonate with the public. “Everyone wants Tom and Jerry sort of memorable characters,” says Sridhar.
Also, when multiple agencies are involved (and today duties for a brand’s digital campaigns and TVCs are divided between multiple agencies), detailed manuals have to be created on the use of these characters.
“When I worked on the SC Johnson account we used animated mosquitoes as evil creatures. The logic was that animating them would make them big and give them ‘villain’ like characters. They used to smirk and chuckle like our filmy villains,” recalls Parameswaran. “There were mandated ways in which these mosquitoes had to be animated. The original bugs were designed by an art director called Pegler in FCB Chicago. And so these bugs were called Pegler Bugs. We had a manual that we had to follow and all bugs, used in ads anywhere in the world to advertise RAID, had to be cleared by Pegler for many many years,” he adds.
Of course, as Mehta says, over the years, the production time for animation has reduced significantly. Costs too have come down.
Still, as Ramki of Cartwheel observes, animation is charged by the second, so it can become expensive. But live action films are very expensive too.
The bigger barrier, however, is mindset. Sridhar feels that though technology has made animation very easy, few have the time or inclination to use it for brand building that involves long-term thinking. “This is the gifs and boomerangs era and animation is used more for tactical advertising,” he says. The exception globally he feels is Japan, where animated characters are developed, marketed, get a life of their own and are used by brands.
“In advertising, many clients still believe that live action is more credible, impactful, and effective. More so because of our collective obsession with celebrities,” points out Ramki.
Nothing illustrates this better than the story shared by Sridhar in his book 30 Second Thrillers where he describes how Prahlad Kakkar had to enact the MGM lion having a sore throat before it was accepted by the reluctant client, Boots Company. He had to go meow meow, pop a strepsils and then roar like a lion. The ad eventually ran for ten years.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
The motor insurance business for general insurers in India has witnessed a sea of change over the past two ...
The stock of Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 7.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
₹991 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98096410051020 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss ...
The grotesque murder of George Floyd has brought people to the streets at an unprecedented scale and led to a ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Getting more animated in a Covid-19 world
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...