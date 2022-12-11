Global advertising will grow 5.9 per cent in 2023, says Group M’s annual ‘This Year Next Year’, annual end of the year forecast.

Retail media, one of the fastest growing segments of the advertising industry, is estimated to reach $110.7 billion in 2022, an upgrade from its September forecast of $101 billion. Television continues its recovery to pre-pandemic levels, albeit more slowly in 2022, with an expected global growth rate of 1.7 per cent (excluding US political advertising).

In India, the report says ad revenue growth forecast for 2022 is 15.8 per cent, with that figure further accelerating to 16.8 per cent in 2023. This growth is led by pure-play digital advertising, which accounts for the largest share (48.8 per cent) in 2022, and is expected to continue rising above pre-pandemic levels.

Retail media in India is forecast at $551 million in 2022 and is expected to nearly double by 2027. TV advertising, representing 36 per cent of advertising market share, is expected to grow 10.8 per cent this year and continue growing double digits, driven by strong growth in both traditional and connected TV.