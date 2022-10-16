Google Play is bringing its global rewards programme – Google Play Points – to India. Users will be able to earn points when they make purchases with Google Play, including in-app items, apps, games, and subscriptions. The rewards programme has four levels – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum – that provide members with different perks and prizes depending on the tier they are in, which is based on the number of points they have collected. Users can redeem their points for Google Play Credit to use how they’d like to on the store. So far, Google Play Points are available in 28 countries.

