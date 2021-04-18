Marketing

Google update

| Updated on April 18, 2021

Brands may need to change the way they prompt product reviews from users since Google has just announced an update to its ranking algorithm. Google says it has made the change in order to highlight more in-depth, informative reviews within search results. So reviews that contain a picture or video of what the product looks like physically and how it is used may pop up higher.

Published on April 18, 2021
