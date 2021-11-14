Green threads of change

Sustainable fashion has got a leg up, with textile brand Siyaram’s launching a range of Bamboo fabrics endorsed by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Bamboo is considered as one of the most renewable, biodegradable and, fastest-growing resources on the planet. A team of expert innovators at Siyaram’s spent multiple man-hours behind the research and development of this product, to create the fabric. “Siyaram’s bamboo fabric is a material that we have created with a lot of passion without compromising on the style quotient, the texture, the feel, and, the range of colours it will be made available in,” said Ramesh Poddar, CMD of Siyaram Silk Mills.