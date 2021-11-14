Marketing

nuggets

Green threads of change

November 14 | Updated on November 14, 2021

Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics

Sustainable fashion has got a leg up, with textile brand Siyaram’s launching a range of Bamboo fabrics endorsed by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Bamboo is considered as one of the most renewable, biodegradable and, fastest-growing resources on the planet. A team of expert innovators at Siyaram’s spent multiple man-hours behind the research and development of this product, to create the fabric. “Siyaram’s bamboo fabric is a material that we have created with a lot of passion without compromising on the style quotient, the texture, the feel, and, the range of colours it will be made available in,” said Ramesh Poddar, CMD of Siyaram Silk Mills.

Published on November 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like