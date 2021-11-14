Homing in on a new label

Entrepreneur and entertainment industry czarina Ekta R Kapoor, in partnership with Roposo, the live commerce video platform owned by consumer internet company Glance (part of the InMobi group), has announced the launch of a home furnishing and wellness brand, ‘EK’. This is the first label to be launched by Roposo through Glance Collective, a joint venture company between Glance and Collective Artists Network. InMobi Group Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari said Roposo co-owns the brand along with Kapoor and the intention is to partner with celebrities and creators to come up with new brands that reflect their persona.