The 2024 Instagram Trend Talk is out and it highlights how Gen Z will drive culture in 2024. The insights are derived from a survey carried out by the trend forecasting firm WGSN and Instagram, spanning the United States, UK, Brazil, India and South Korea.

On food, the report says Gen Z in India are experimental — from ayurvedic ingredients to vegan products, plant-based meats and adaptogens, they are excited to try diverse food and ingredients.

Contrary to perception that youngsters are not career focused, the survey says in 2024, Gen Z in India have ranked staying healthy, exploring career paths and travelling as their top priorities. Unlike other nations, Gen Z in India exhibit a stronger focus on their career pursuits.

The report says 44 per cent of Gen Z in India are interested in DIY (do-it-yourself) and wearing clothes in unexpected ways. A fourth of GenZ said their favourite beauty trend is getting a new hairstyle.

Virtually every Gen Z in India aligns with a specific fandom, ranging from music aficionados like the BTS army, Swifties, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and Anirudh, to gaming enthusiasts invested in Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty and Roblox. Sports-wise, their affiliations span the Indian Cricket Team, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Nine out of 10 GenZ in India consider themselves part of a fandom.

India has the highest percentage of sports super-fans, as compared to Gen Z from other countries.