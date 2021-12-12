How the year was for brands on Twitter

Twitter took seriously the curbing of false news — flagging tweets and issuing warnings — during the Covid crisis. Holding up to its standards, Google India became a credible voice on the platform, broadcasting important information around vaccination and isolation protocols, 'driving meaningful impact.’ Another tech company which had a digital impact was Microsoft India. Through its collaborations with tech influencers and publishers, it facilitated dialogue around AI and data security in what’s called the #MicrosoftAI video series.

Some digitally savvy brands like Flipkart and Amazon Prime Video incorporated Twitter more directly into their wider marketing campaigns. Flipkart tempted people to vote for their favourite products and unlock exclusive offers to stir up interest before its flagship annual sale, Big Billion Days. Similarly, Amazon Prime Video created a pre-event buzz for the second season of One Mic Stand by opening up a four-day long, real-time voting thread for users, to choose their favourite celebrity from the season’s line-up.

Amazon India made it to the list for moment marketing with its #DeliverThanks campaign during Diwali. The brand motivated people to give thanks to delivery executives on Twitter for working through the pandemic and win gift cards in return.

Two auto brands turned their growing digital presence into increased sales this year. Mahindra and Morris Garages India jointly won the title of best product launch for Mahindra XUV700 SUV and MG Astor SUV. The brands infused ads with live content and kept the users hooked throughout the big unveiling.

Star Sports Tamil made the loudest noise using Twitter Spaces. The brand hosted live discussions for Tamil-speaking audiences to chat with their favourite athletes, discuss exciting in-game moments, and geek out on sports banter. Netflix India reinforced its ties with South Indian audiences by launching ‘Netflix India South’ in July 2021 and becoming the best regional handle. The brand spoke to its niche right from the first tweet which read: ‘Vanakkam, Namaskaram, Swagatham, Namaskara.’

Brands like State Bank of India (SBI), born decades before social media, is the most-followed BFSI company on Twitter. SBI appealed to digitally-literate young customers by running an interactive campaign on International Yoga Day recommending asanas to followers.