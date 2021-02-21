Measuring podcasts

GroupM’s ‘This Year, Next Year’ (TYNY) 2021 report launched last week forecasts that India’s advertising investment will touch an estimated ₹80,123 crore this year. It also points to trends that might impact advertising. And, interestingly, it too sees immersive audio as becoming a big cultural movement. It says the Interactive Advertising Bureau or IAB has released technical guidelines for podcast measurement in the US. In India, standards and guidelines will emerge after we reach critical mass, it forecasts, and it will be critical for brands to invest in audio.