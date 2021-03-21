Insta influential

Marketing

Eighty per cent of marketers decreased their influencer marketing budget during lockdown, says a survey by Buzzoka. The influencer marketing company found that for brands, Instagram is the primary choice for influencer marketing with 82 per cent choosing it. YouTube follows at 41 per cent.

The survey finds that 64 per cent brands spend less than $100,000 per year on influencer campaigns. However, 15 per cent crossed $1,000,000.

The most interesting finding is that, in 2021, Mx Takatak could be among the top three influencer marketing channels. Forty-five per cent of marketers think Mx Takatak will be very effective in Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets.

