September 19 | Updated on September 19, 2021

Are brands ready for the metaverse - a world in which digital and physical spaces are blurred? Companies like Facebook and Microsoft have already announced they are becoming metaverse enterprises bringing in more virtual reality. Wunderman Thompson Intelligence’s new global report dives into the metaverse and finds out implications for brands. No longer is the metaverse the preserve of gamers, it says. The key trends it points to are:

MetaLives - the rise of virtual possessions, close connection between digital access and health and wellbeing, and technology's role in creativity and lifestyles.

MetaSpaces - the growing popularity of virtual venues and blended virtual/real world spaces, redefining home, events and vacations.

MetaBusiness - the uplift in "gamevertising" and emergence of new retail frontiers.

