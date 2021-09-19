Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Are brands ready for the metaverse - a world in which digital and physical spaces are blurred? Companies like Facebook and Microsoft have already announced they are becoming metaverse enterprises bringing in more virtual reality. Wunderman Thompson Intelligence’s new global report dives into the metaverse and finds out implications for brands. No longer is the metaverse the preserve of gamers, it says. The key trends it points to are:
MetaLives - the rise of virtual possessions, close connection between digital access and health and wellbeing, and technology's role in creativity and lifestyles.
MetaSpaces - the growing popularity of virtual venues and blended virtual/real world spaces, redefining home, events and vacations.
MetaBusiness - the uplift in "gamevertising" and emergence of new retail frontiers.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...