When two award-winning chefs get together it’s bound to be an unforgettable evening of gastronomic delight. ITC Hotels is bringing Chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij of Bangkok’s Potong Restaurant, which boasts a Michelin star, in collaboration with Chef Manisha Bhasin, Executive Corporate Chef of ITC Hotels, to Chennai for a culinary showcase.

Chef Pam has made history as the first and youngest Thai female chef to receive both a Michelin Star and the “Opening of the Year” award from the Michelin Guide in the same year for the opening of her Potong restaurant.

Chef Pam

Chef Manisha has been voted as the Best Sustainable Chef of the Year and is renowned for her sustainable sourcing and practices, and in keeping with that ethos, she brings to the table a symphony of flavours and ingredients from the North East in reimagined modern avatars.

Chef Manisha

“The concept of this pop-up is aligned with our ethos of presenting the destination and culture through a culinary interpretation,” said ITC Hotels.

A savoury and succulent spread of six courses paired with premium beverages showcasing progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine by Chef Pam, and North-Eastern cuisine by Chef Manisha, will be the spotlight of the evening.

The pop-up menu includes black chicken tartlet (Potong) Naga mushroom with roasted tomato and chillies (NE) Sikkimese kauri (NE), noodles with Morel sauce (Potong).

The pop-up dinner will be at the ITC Maurya in Delhi on August 18, ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on August 19 and at ITC Maratha in Mumbai on August 20.