When two award-winning chefs get together it’s bound to be an unforgettable evening of gastronomic delight. ITC Hotels is bringing Chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij of Bangkok’s Potong Restaurant, which boasts a Michelin star, in collaboration with Chef Manisha Bhasin, Executive Corporate Chef of ITC Hotels, to Chennai for a culinary showcase.
Chef Pam has made history as the first and youngest Thai female chef to receive both a Michelin Star and the “Opening of the Year” award from the Michelin Guide in the same year for the opening of her Potong restaurant.
Chef Manisha has been voted as the Best Sustainable Chef of the Year and is renowned for her sustainable sourcing and practices, and in keeping with that ethos, she brings to the table a symphony of flavours and ingredients from the North East in reimagined modern avatars.
“The concept of this pop-up is aligned with our ethos of presenting the destination and culture through a culinary interpretation,” said ITC Hotels.
A savoury and succulent spread of six courses paired with premium beverages showcasing progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine by Chef Pam, and North-Eastern cuisine by Chef Manisha, will be the spotlight of the evening.
The pop-up menu includes black chicken tartlet (Potong) Naga mushroom with roasted tomato and chillies (NE) Sikkimese kauri (NE), noodles with Morel sauce (Potong).
The pop-up dinner will be at the ITC Maurya in Delhi on August 18, ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on August 19 and at ITC Maratha in Mumbai on August 20.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.