Leo Burnett goes regional

Publicis Groupe owned Leo Burnett India has announced the launch of LB Regional a specialised division helping brands maximise their reach with national audiences by understanding region wise insights. LB regional will help brands create localised content to build relevance with national audiences. The need for this new division stems from the fact that often marketing campaigns miss cultural nuances of different communities. Leo Burnett Regional, aims to help brands think region appropriate content by bringing in experts from each region. LB Regional currently focuses on five key languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

