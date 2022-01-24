LinkedIn pipes into audio

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is entering the audio space with a beta launch later this month according to a company blog post. “This month, we’re taking a big step forward and building on the success of LinkedIn Live broadcasts by launching an entirely new interactive events experience that allows our members to more actively participate in the conversation,” said the blog. A video version may be expected later in the year. The social-audio space is getting quite crowded with Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, Spotify’s Greenroom, and Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms.

