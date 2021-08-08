Madhvani’s gaming entry

Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is now expanding his creative horizon. Madhvani is venturing into the world of gaming with Equinox Virtual. A rich history of storytelling will be applied to gaming that will deliver a new and exciting immersive experience into a socially connected world. Equinox Virtual will launch with Mobile Gaming and the first genre they plan to enter is Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), which is expected to release this year.