Marketing

Madhvani’s gaming entry

| Updated on August 08, 2021

Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is now expanding his creative horizon. Madhvani is venturing into the world of gaming with Equinox Virtual. A rich history of storytelling will be applied to gaming that will deliver a new and exciting immersive experience into a socially connected world. Equinox Virtual will launch with Mobile Gaming and the first genre they plan to enter is Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), which is expected to release this year.

Published on August 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

games
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.