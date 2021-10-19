Marketing

Mars Wrigley opens M&M’s experience arena in Mumbai

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 19, 2021

Kalpesh R Parmar, Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India   -  THE HINDU

Customers will have access to candy maker’s exclusive merchandise and an interactive dispensing unit

Mars Wrigley India on Tuesday opened the first M&M’s experience arena in India at Mumbai. It would offer consumers an immersive experience, with access to exclusive merchandise and an interactive dispensing unit, the company said.

The experience arena has been launched at the Freshpik outlet in Reliance Jio World Drive mall, in partnership with Reliance Retail.

Besides the candy brand M&M’s, the company is known for Snickers, Skittles, Galaxy, Doublemint, Orbit and Boomer.

Kalpesh R Parmar, Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India, said in a release that since the launch of M&M’s in India in 2017, the company has looked for ways to connect with consumers. “This experience arena is an exemplification of our efforts, and we hope to continue to create and deliver products, campaigns and experiences that consumers love.”

The confectionery and chocolate company had earlier launched its direct-to-consumer platform in the country.

Published on October 19, 2021

