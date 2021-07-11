Marketing

Nike just did it

Shoe giant Nike has launched a free app in Southeast Asia and India (SEA&I). The Nike App connects Nike members to product, guidance, rewards and experiences, all tailored to their individual preferences. “The launch of the Nike App marks a critical expansion of Nike’s digital ecosystem in SEA&I,” said Sanjay Gangopadhyay, VP of Nike SEA&I. “Through this launch, we are creating meaningful relationships with our local members, and inspiring and equipping them to move.” Nike is also helping people make sport a daily habit through the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club activity apps.

