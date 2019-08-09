BARC’s self-service portal

A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience viewership measurement company BARC India. Now BARC has launched a new online service, the “Self-Service Portal” to empower professionals in the business of data and analytics. The portal offers TV viewership and audience analytics reports at the click of a few buttons. Users can get viewership analysis across channels, genres, TV programming, and advertising campaigns. Users can also customise these reports to suit their requirement. The data can be availed at a nominal charge through online payment and the report will be delivered via e-mail within 2 to 7 business days.

Complaints galore

Advertisers continue to fall foul of self-regulatory guidelines. During May 2019, ASCI investigated complaints against 231 advertisements, of which 67 were withdrawn. ASCI’s independent Consumer Complaints Council upheld complaints against 132 advertisements, out of 164 evaluated. Of these 132 ads, 69 belonged to the education sector, 41 to healthcare, four to food & beverages sector and two to personal care while 16 were from the ‘others’ category.