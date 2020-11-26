Nuggets: Come Again?

Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with a concept called “humaning”. “We are no longer marketing to consumers, but creating connections with humans,” said the owner of brands Cadbury and Oreo. It explained humaning as a customer-centric approach that moves beyond data-driven tactics. But the announcement was met with titters of laughter. “Did a robot come up with this idea”, asked someone. Former professor of marketing Mark Ritson straight away called “the bizarre attempt to replace the term marketing with humaning” as one of the biggest pieces of marketing bullshit. The Mondelez CMO is now left with the task of defending the jargon!

Capt Kohli in AR avatar

As India and Australia get set to clash on the cricket field, captain Virat Kohli comes to Facebook and Instagram in an augmented reality avatar. The new AR effect titled “Bat Talks for India” will enable fans to re-create Kohli’s iconic celebration after recording a century against Australia nearly two years ago. One can superimpose this effect on one’s photos and videos and share it over the social media platforms. Facebook has teamed up with Sportsmanias, which creates sports emojis and augmented reality effects to develop the 3D AR effect.