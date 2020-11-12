Nuggets | Diwali sparklers

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
A quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On Facebook, more than four million people have talked about Diwali through over 7.5 million posts and comments since October 20, 2020. Among the top 10 Diwali-related hashtags trending on the social media platform are #vocalforlocal #handmade #onlineshopping. On Instagram, too, one notices a surfeit of love for local and handmade with people exchanging hand created gifts.
Cadbury’s Gem!
Mondelez India has lit up Diwali for retailers across the country with a rather unusual ad campaign for Cadbury Celebrations. Its ‘Iss Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge?’ campaign leverages artificial intelligence to create India’s first hyper-personalised ad, promoting 1800-plus local retailers across 260-plus pin codes, giving them much-needed geo-targeted visibility among consumers. If someone is watching the ad from their phone or laptop, stores from their pincodes will be featured against the product category in specific places in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Indore, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The ad shows a family celebrating Diwali with the woman of the house gifting something to every member of the family which is bought from the local stores. The ad ends on the line: ‘When all of us support our local stores, all of us can have a Happy Diwali’.
Share your light on Insta
Ahead of Diwali, Instagram has launched an AR effect called ‘Share Your Light’. With people staying at home, it’s a fun way to add sparkles to the festivities. Once you open the Effects Gallery on Instagram, you can look for the effect using the ‘festive diya’.
The effect is available to use in seven languages — English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Recently, Instagram also launched a few AR filters, GIF stickers and content programming for Durga Puja.
