Nuggets | Playing on the immunity card

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro: All things clean and beautiful
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
Playing on the immunity card
Hamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as Joshina, Joshanda, Imyoton, Infunza and Chyawanprash, has launched a new integrated marketing campaign #StrongWithHamdard stressing on how to stay healthy amid the Covid-19 outbreak. As part of the new campaign, the brand leverages print, television, social media, and radio platform to spread the message of a stronger immune system and awareness around Unani Medicine products offered by Hamdard Laboratories.
In addition, Hamdard has also launched ‘Aapka Hamdard’, on-air programming in association with Radio Mirchi to amplify the reach. This will be focused on addressing the importance of strong immunity, by Dr Naushad Rana of Hamdard Wellness Centre. Hamdard Wellness Centers will go live offering online consultation that is focused on providing quality Unani treatment and healthcare.
Covid-19 and the way we shop
According to consulting firm EY’s latest report ‘COVID-19 and emergence of a new consumer products landscape in India’, 60 per cent of Indian consumers believe the way they shop would change as a result of Covid-19. The EY study, which surveyed 1046 consumers, mostly in urban areas, maps four distinct consumer behaviour segments:
1. Hibernate and spend (38 per cent of respondents): These consumers are concerned about the pandemic but are also best positioned to deal with it.
2. Cut deep (35 per cent of respondents): This group includes consumers who are pessimistic about the future and are currently spending less across all categories. In this group, over 40 per cent are spending more on grocery delivery services.(out of 367 respondents)
3. Save and stockpile (25 per cent of respondents): They are worried about their families, less optimistic about the future and have been stockpiling essentials, thus, 55 per cent of them are spending more on household and hygiene products.(out of 266 respondents)
4. Stay calm, carry on (2 per cent of respondents): Relatively, a very small segment of consumers is the least impacted and are expected to resume their old shopping behaviours.
