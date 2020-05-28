Nuggets | Surge in Youtube ads

Gayatri Kabilan, Senior Manager-Marketing, says, “We, at that time, would have been heavy advertisers in these shows and now when the consumer sees it again, they will be able to relate to the ad and realise the striking importance of this ritual at such a time.”

Riding on the wave of traditional practices getting a resurrection during Covid-19 times, be it Namaste, or leaving footwear outside the home, CavinKare’s Meera has chosen to emphasise another kind of traditional habit — the oil bath with power. Meera is re-telecasting its Velikizhamai (Friday) ad across Tamil Nadu. And it has chosen to place the ad during re-runs of old-time favourite classic serials, 90s movies, etc.

The research also found out that several companies used Covid-19 related communication in their ads, urging people to stay home. Diving in further, it was noticed that organisations who deal offline ran more ads using Covid factor compared to those who provide online services. Asian Paints, Vodafone, Nivea and Amul were the ones pushing for consumers to stay home.

According to a new study by Germin8, a social media intelligence company, there has been a surge in Youtube video ads during the last couple of months. Youtube ads were dominated by two sectors — online education and video streaming platforms. In online education, websites like Udemy, Unacademy, upGrad, Greatlearning and Datacamp were running aggressive campaigns. Udemy had the highest number of ads and on courses like sketching, python, personality development. In many ads, it ran an offer of 90 per cent discount on courses. Among the video streaming platforms, Netflix and Amazon Prime ran the the highest number of ads promoting their originals.

