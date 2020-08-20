Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
Age no bar
To time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has released a heart-warming new campaign called UNRETIRE. Featuring a video message by actor Anupam Kher, it emphasises that age is merely a number and the golden years are the best time to learn new skills, pick up new hobbies and discover unexplored talents. The senior care brand had, earlier, launched a month-long virtual talent hunt platform. The grand finale is on August 21, where winners from categories such as photography, music, rangoli, handicrafts, paintings and dance will be declared.
Back to work
Lowe Lintas, the creative agency of Mullen Lowe Lintas group, has launched a national campaign for its tech platform ‘Kaam Wapasi’. The platform was set up to help migrant workers return to work as well as assist employers by giving them access to a pool of skilled and unskilled blue-collared manpower. The television commercials beamed with air time support from Zee network are centred around stories of migrant workers who have used the Kaam Wapasi platform to land jobs. The films are part of the amplification of the initiative to target 1 million jobs.
Change in marketing strategy
A new research report released by Adobe, says that at least 79 per cent of organisations in APAC are transforming their long-term strategy. As many as 82 per cent said they would change their approach to future marketing efforts (82 per cent).
As consumer tastes and preferences undergo a change, almost three quarters (71 per cent) of APAC organisations have put in place a Covid-19 task force to manage messaging and campaigns. Australia (55 per cent) and Singapore (67 per cent) are less likely to have a task force, while those in China (81 per cent) and India (80 per cent) are more likely.
In response to the social distancing mindset, more than half of the respondents (56 per cent) have shifted to imagery or language in their recent marketing campaigns.
