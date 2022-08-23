On the campaign trail:Online fashion portal AJIO rings in Onam with a musical ode

Every year, Onam refreshes Kerala with joy and festivity. This Onam, to add to the joyous note, is a foot-tapping and bold musical anthem by fashion brand AJIO to usher in festivities.

The new track, #KeralamMaariyo, co-produced by AJIO and Kerala’s coolest rock band Thaikkudam Bridge, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, the new face of southern film industry and is like a breath of fresh air..The catchphrase “Keralam Maariyo ‘‘ roughly translates into “Has Kerala changed?”, and underlines brand AJIO’s belief in challenging the status quo. The track is already generating conversations on the subject, provoking people to look at the changing facets of societal and cultural norms in Kerala.

The anthem was released on all channels across Kerala and other parts of the country in the form of a 2.5-minute music video, and a 30-second TV commercial. In sync with the anthem, AJIO has just launched a curated Onam collection that gives a modern twist to the traditional Kasavus and Mundus. The AJIO Onam collection has a mix of fusion wear, western wear and traditional wear across categories – denims, athleisure, casuals etc.

For the modern Malayalee, the Onam collection offers a wide array of gifting ideas, including clothes, gold coins, watches, home and living products.

The #KeralamMaariyo campaign is AJIO’s tribute to Kerala’s love for cultural experimentation. The song pays tribute to the progressive side of Malayalee culture, where tradition and modernity co-exist in stunning harmony. Be it music or art, dance or fashion, language or religion, Kerala is ever-changing and ever-experimenting.

Click here to view the new track