On the campaign trail

A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring cricketers or using vocabulary from the game. Not too surprising, given that it is, after all, IPL season; this is the quickest way to be in sync with customers. Also, with many Bollywood stars mired in controversies, cricket is probably a safer bet.

There’s Blue Star’s new campaign for its AC range starring the India captain that urges you to be as relaxed as Virat Kohli; ITC Bingo’s Match Start, Bingo! Start; Khatabook starring MS Dhoni and quite a few more.

But a campaign that goes totally overboard on cricket fever is Bharat Pe, which stars not one but 11 cricketers! The Fintech company’s Hum Hai Team BharatPe, aimed at small retailers, has a galaxy of cricketers led by Rohit Sharma. Seems like overkill.

On a lighter non-cricketing note, Seagram’s Imperial Blue is back with its entertaining Men will be Men series, and has you chuckling at the predictable antics of the male species when they spot a member of the opposite sex. But as somebody questioned on social media, perhaps it is time the brand took note that its target guardiance is not necessarily only male, and reverse the story line.