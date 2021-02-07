On the Campaign Trail

Look who’s doing good

Actor Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic works, especially during the lockdown, appears to be greatly in demand by brands, going by the spate of campaigns he is associated with.

He has been roped in by Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, to endorse its Redmi 9 Power.

Also, what’s interesting is that most of the brands leveraging Sood’s association are also involving him in their CSR efforts.

For instance, even as Sood is seen in Redmi’s ‘More Power to You’ campaign, he is also involved in the company’s ShikshaHarHaath CSR initiative, which aims to help underprivileged kids who are unable to attend online classes due to lack of smartphones.

Similarly, Luminous Power Technologies is leveraging Sood’s humanitarian deeds in its SaveMeinBhiSeva campaign, in which the actor encourages consumers to instal solar rooftop solutions and promote the use of renewable energy.

A couple of months ago, Spice Money had roped in the actor as its brand ambassador and even gave him an equity stake in the company. Spice Money works on digital empowerment and financial inclusion.

It may be recalled that soon after the actor’s deeds of feeding hungry migrants and being honoured by UNDP with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award, a host of brands, including Oyo, had signed him up.

Will his good deeds have a rub-off effect on the brands — that’s the question?