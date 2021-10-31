On the Campaign Trail

Scripting a survival
This year, however, many a brand has over-reached with ads that have ended up outraging (Fem, Sabyasachi, Fab India) with their campaigns. Here are a few that have captured the Diwali sentiment with restraint and power.
Amazon India picks up on its #DeliverTheLove theme which we saw during Rakshabandan, adding a poignant, memorable twist to its new Diwali campaign. The beautifully scripted ad showcases the power of relationships built on helping each other, with a throwback that will resonate with all of us. Amazon’s Prime Video too delivers a hit with its counterintuitive campaign that urges viewers to press the pause button on streaming videos and celebrate with loved ones instead. Roping in iconic characters from its hit shows Kaleen Bhaiyya (Mirzapur) and Siddhi (Four More Shots), the campaign is running on both TV and digital platforms.
British Airways’ new campaign ‘The Best Gift’, aimed at last-minute flyers to make the most of this year’s festive season, also manages to pull on heartstrings. The film shows a young Indian man, living overseas, looking for Diwali gifts to send home, to his family. Each gift idea is rejected for being either too expensive, too unfashionable or just too unnecessary. Until he realises there could be no better gift than a trip home to celebrate Diwali with the ones who miss him the most.
Another campaign based on family reunions is Vivo’s commercial, which shows an elderly man living alone. However, the distance between him and his children haunts him. Hence, he draws solace through the company of travellers who rent his house. The film then transitions to Diwali time when a youngster decides to escape city life and bonds with the old man. The film ends with the man and his family uniting.
