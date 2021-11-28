On the Campaign Trail

The ad world has been very busy this fortnight with a plethora of purposeful campaigns out. It looks like the festive season gets the creative juices flowing.

Pure gold

Jewellery brand Tanishq has put behind the awful episode with its interfaith baby shower ad, and come out with a campaign that is pure gold in terms of the messaging. Capturing conversations couples have about life after marriage, the ad builds a progressive story of supportive spouses, bold decisions and covers topics like financial stability, mental health and adopting children. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Webchutney.

Marking a milestone

McDonald’s turns 25 in India and the brand is marking it with a high decibel campaign. McDonald’s (North and East)’s new film packs in nostalgia as it rewinds to an old popular campaign and takes it forward with a contemporary rendition. Featuring popular social media celebrities and real-life couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, #25YearsOfLovinIt dives into the brand’s sweet old ‘Hum dono boyfriend-girlfriend hai kya’ campaign featuring two adorable moppets and then flashes forward to a couple reliving their cherished memories over their favourite fast food. The brand is also spreading the joy of turning 25 by introducing a ₹25 menu.

Yorking out waste

Brands and cricket go hand in hand in India. But cement brand ACC is partnering with the Board of Control for Cricket in India in a unique association to bowl out waste. During the first India vs New Zealand test series match held at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium, ACC has taken on the onus of waste management through its arm, Geocycle. The idea is encapsulated in a digital film Leave Behind No Waste (LBnW). The script cleverly plays with cricket terminologies to talk about outing waste.