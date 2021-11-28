On the Campaign Trail

Paved with green cement and concrete
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The ad world has been very busy this fortnight with a plethora of purposeful campaigns out. It looks like the festive season gets the creative juices flowing.
Pure gold
Jewellery brand Tanishq has put behind the awful episode with its interfaith baby shower ad, and come out with a campaign that is pure gold in terms of the messaging. Capturing conversations couples have about life after marriage, the ad builds a progressive story of supportive spouses, bold decisions and covers topics like financial stability, mental health and adopting children. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Webchutney.
Marking a milestone
McDonald’s turns 25 in India and the brand is marking it with a high decibel campaign. McDonald’s (North and East)’s new film packs in nostalgia as it rewinds to an old popular campaign and takes it forward with a contemporary rendition. Featuring popular social media celebrities and real-life couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, #25YearsOfLovinIt dives into the brand’s sweet old ‘Hum dono boyfriend-girlfriend hai kya’ campaign featuring two adorable moppets and then flashes forward to a couple reliving their cherished memories over their favourite fast food. The brand is also spreading the joy of turning 25 by introducing a ₹25 menu.
Yorking out waste
Brands and cricket go hand in hand in India. But cement brand ACC is partnering with the Board of Control for Cricket in India in a unique association to bowl out waste. During the first India vs New Zealand test series match held at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium, ACC has taken on the onus of waste management through its arm, Geocycle. The idea is encapsulated in a digital film Leave Behind No Waste (LBnW). The script cleverly plays with cricket terminologies to talk about outing waste.
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...